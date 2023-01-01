Payload + Gatsby

Hi everyone 👋🏻,

I've been playing around with Payload for a couple of weeks now, and I can see this easily being my default go-to CMS for my projects.

I was wondering if there is any plans to write an official plugin for Gatsby (

). I know it's possible to connect it to Payload's GraphQL endpoint, but this method has some important limitations, like the lack of the ability to Preview before publishing posts (pretty important for clients).

Thanks!