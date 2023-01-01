payload runs fine for me locally but errors out for my coworkers

They just get this error and a blank page. Anyone have any clue what could be wrong?
hey @Panda , how are your coworkers viewing the site?
Are they cloning the project and running it locally?
and are they using NPM or yarn?
They just clone the project and run with npm
Same as me
Did you change anything with the .gitignore?
Hmm i think i added
.next to gitignore, would that mess something up?
no it shouldn't
Yeah definitely nothing else, though even deploying works fine
Anything different in your local environment vs your coworkers'? Are all of them facing this issue?
Have you changed to a different folder then clone + build to replicate this issue?
I cloned and ran the project and works fine for me, really no special set up or anything.. really don't know how to approach this.
what npm version are they on?
We have also checked that our package locks are same and node versions
have them remove node modules and run
npm install --legacy-peer-deps
or try and use yarn
Works with yarn, no clue why not with npm but oh well, thank you everyone !!
