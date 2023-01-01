DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
payload runs fine for me locally but errors out for my coworkers

default discord avatar
Panda
3 months ago
17

They just get this error and a blank page. Anyone have any clue what could be wrong?

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    3 months ago

    hey @Panda , how are your coworkers viewing the site?



    Are they cloning the project and running it locally?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    and are they using NPM or yarn?

  • default discord avatar
    Panda
    3 months ago

    They just clone the project and run with npm



    Same as me

  • default discord avatar
    Radish Kitten
    3 months ago

    Did you change anything with the .gitignore?

  • default discord avatar
    Panda
    3 months ago

    Hmm i think i added


    .next to gitignore, would that mess something up?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    no it shouldn't

  • default discord avatar
    Panda
    3 months ago

    Yeah definitely nothing else, though even deploying works fine

  • default discord avatar
    Radish Kitten
    3 months ago

    Anything different in your local environment vs your coworkers'? Are all of them facing this issue?



    Have you changed to a different folder then clone + build to replicate this issue?

  • default discord avatar
    Panda
    3 months ago

    I cloned and ran the project and works fine for me, really no special set up or anything.. really don't know how to approach this.

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    what npm version are they on?

  • default discord avatar
    Panda
    3 months ago

    We have also checked that our package locks are same and node versions

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    have them remove node modules and run

    npm install --legacy-peer-deps


    or try and use yarn

  • default discord avatar
    Panda
    3 months ago

    Works with yarn, no clue why not with npm but oh well, thank you everyone !!

