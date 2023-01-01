Payload source: run demo/test with persistent data

When working with the payload source, what's the easiest way to run a test/"demo" without the data disappearing every time the server reloads?
Doesn't matter what - just any kind of demo.
I believe you could use something from the demo?https://github.com/payloadcms/public-demo/blob/master/src/cron/reset.ts
That file populates data to the db
Comment out line 23 in this filehttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/test/dev.ts
If you are talking about the test dir
