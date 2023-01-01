DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Payload source: run demo/test with persistent data

default discord avatar
Alessio 🍣
4 months ago
4

When working with the payload source, what's the easiest way to run a test/"demo" without the data disappearing every time the server reloads?


Doesn't matter what - just any kind of demo.

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.