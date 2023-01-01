Hello Payload community!

I am trying to use the payload local api inside of a react function component.

My component is inserted BeforeDashboard.

It seems the payload.init({...}) is not fully done whern the component gets called, and so payload is not properly initialized, resulting in this error :

Uncaught (in promise) TypeError: payload

WEBPACK_IMPORTED_MODULE_2

.default.find is not a function

Is there maybe another way to do what I'm trying to do?

Thanks!