Payload with Cloudflare R2

I was wondering if you could use R2 with the AWS adapter, since Cloudflare supports using AWS SDK. Had anyone tried doing this or is this just a bad idea?
I do this. I didn't have to configure anything different than the walkthrough in the AWS adapter. Set "region" to auto.
That's cool! Thanks for the answer.
Same here, it just worked out of the box with the official cloud storage plugin
@193536975377006592
did your configs look like this? I'm getting an "unauthorized" response when trying to upload. Did you have to configure your local IP / do anything on the Cloudflare dasboard aside from creating the API key with the rihgt permissions?
Nevermind! I removed my personal IP from the "Client IP" options in the API Key and it works as expected
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