Payload with NextJs and SSG

I have recently experimented a lot with a side project build on top of this template

and I am really blown away by payload and I am looking forward to next weeks launch week. In order to improve SEO I want to migrate the rendering method to SSG (static) but I am having trouble to do so or finding resources / examples. So I wanted to check with the community if you know any public code bases or using SSG by yourself and if someone can give me a example how to use dynamic pages with SSG. Next step would be to set up something like IRS for rebuilding changed parts or just a a hook for triggering a whole rebuild from the admins pages. So similar solutions are also more than welcome.