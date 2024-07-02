(property) User.events?: {

relationTo: "events";

value: number | Event;

}[] | null | undefined

I can't figure out why Typescript would return a number.

Because of this I have to add a typeguard in my code.

user.events?.map((event) => {

if (typeof event.value === 'number') {

// uhh, why can it be a number?

} else {

// ... Correct event values

}

});

Would love explore better solutions. All help is appreciated.