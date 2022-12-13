I am using the started template generously provided by @andr-ec

but cant figure out the code i need to write to get Paylod globals come up in Astro...

i tried to add this into the Astro api.ts:

export async function getGlobals(query: any = null): Promise<PayloadGlobal<BrandDetail>> { const stringifiedQuery = qs.stringify( query, { addQueryPrefix: true } ); const brandingData = await apiFetch( ${import.meta.env.PAYLOAD_URL}/api/globals/brand-details${stringifiedQuery} ) return brandingData }

i also added this to types.ts:

//globals export interface PayloadGlobal<GlobalType> { totalDocs: number docs: GlobalType[] limit: number }

is this the right way?

PayloadCMS and Astro, how to get PayloadCMS Globals in Astro?