PayloadCMS authentication behavior In React Native (HTTP Only Cookie)

I created a registration system from a react native app, user got created, I used payload's login URL to authenticate user and generate token, user.json() in secure storage. Manually authenticate app with a token on the next open. For web apps Payload automatically send HTTP Only cookie. How does the behavior work in native environments?

Here is how it works in web's cookie environment:

// On mount, get user and set useEffect(() => { const fetchMe = async () => { const result = await fetch(`${NEXT_PUBLIC_CMS_URL}/api/users/me`, { // Make sure to include cookies with fetch credentials: 'include', }).then(req => req.json()); setUser(result.user || null); console.log('THIS: ', result.user); }; fetchMe(); }, []);

How to do this on react native when you have user token and details json saved in secure storage and you want to open the app logged in?