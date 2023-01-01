@payloadcms/next-payload relationship hasMany field fails with more than 22 items

Hi guys, I facing an issue in the @payloadcms/next-payload package where Payload fails when I add more than 22 items in a relationship, has many field. The error I got is:
[09:09:45] ERROR (payload): CastError: Cast to ObjectId failed for value "{
'0': '64673cbe7b43c50c05008b9b',
'1': '64673cbe7b43c50c05008ba5',
'2': '64673cbc7b43c50c05008b73',
'3': '64673cbd7b43c50c05008b91',
...
...
'19': '64673cc27b43c50c05008c09',
'20': '64673cc27b43c50c05008c13',
'21': '64673cc37b43c50c05008c1d'
}" (type Object) at path "_id" for model "examples"
at model.Query.exec (webpack-internal:///(api)/./node_modules/mongoose/lib/query.js:4155:23)
at Function.paginate (/Users/wilsonle/tmp/my-app/node_modules/mongoose-paginate-v2/dist/index.js:158:51)
at find (webpack-internal:///(api)/./node_modules/payload/dist/collections/operations/find.js:106:30)
at runMicrotasks (<anonymous>)
at processTicksAndRejections (node:internal/process/task_queues:96:5)
at async handler (webpack-internal:///(api)/./node_modules/@payloadcms/next-payload/dist/handlers/[collection]/index.js:37:36)
I have went ahead and create an issue in the @payloadcms/next-payload repo:https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload/issues/31
Here's the link to the simple reproducible code:https://github.com/WilsonLe/payload-next-bug-repro
Anyone know why this might be the case? This only happens to Payload attached to a NextJS project. A standalone Payload project works fine.
