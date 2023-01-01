DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
payload.find return no results when collection use 'localized: true' option

default discord avatar
megetron
3 months ago
3

I have just notice that when i create a string field 'slug' like this:



  fields: [
    {
      name: 'slug',
      type: 'text',
      unique: true,
      localized: true,
      index: true,
      admin: {
          readOnly: true,
          position: 'sidebar',
      },
      hooks: {
          beforeValidate: [
              ({ req: { payload }, data }) => {
                  if (payload) {
                      return slugify(data.name, {lower: true})
                  }
              },
          ],
      },
    },
    ...


with the localized:true option,




and execute a find query:


      let scrapped_brands = await payload.find({
        collection: "brands",
        where: {slug: { equals: 'slug1'}},
      });

the query returns no results even when there are actually results in the database.



after some investigation i have noticed that the buildQuery function doesnt build the query correctly.


on document 'node_modules/payload/dist/mongoose/buildQuery.js'



the query that was created is:

{ 'slug.null': { '$eq': 'apple' } }

when removing the

{localized: true}

option and build again, then i gets the documents as expected and the buildQuery shows a correct query like this:


{ slug: { '$eq': 'apple' } }


not sure if this is a bug, but i wasted few hours on this one 😦

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Hey @megetron if you're querying on a localized collection, you need to specify the locale in your query. There are examples of how to do this with the local / rest API here

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/configuration/localization#retrieving-localized-docs
  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    Also, did you enable localization project wide? You can find the info about that at the top of the docs page Jess sent over

  • default discord avatar
    megetron
    3 months ago

    didn't want to use the localization at all, so this issue was a mis-use of payload.



    maybe it was helpful to add a short warning message that says that the localize was not found instead of just retreive the 'slug.null' value.

