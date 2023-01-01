I have just notice that when i create a string field 'slug' like this:

fields: [ { name: 'slug', type: 'text', unique: true, localized: true, index: true, admin: { readOnly: true, position: 'sidebar', }, hooks: { beforeValidate: [ ({ req: { payload }, data }) => { if (payload) { return slugify(data.name, {lower: true}) } }, ], }, }, ...

with the localized:true option,

and execute a find query:

let scrapped_brands = await payload.find({ collection: "brands", where: {slug: { equals: 'slug1'}}, });

the query returns no results even when there are actually results in the database.

after some investigation i have noticed that the buildQuery function doesnt build the query correctly.

on document 'node_modules/payload/dist/mongoose/buildQuery.js'

the query that was created is:

{ 'slug.null': { '$eq': 'apple' } }

when removing the

{localized: true}

option and build again, then i gets the documents as expected and the buildQuery shows a correct query like this:

{ slug: { '$eq': 'apple' } }

not sure if this is a bug, but i wasted few hours on this one 😦