What is the recommended approach for updating array and hasMany relationship fields?

### 1) hasMany relationship fields

I have an Customer collection, and I want to add an order id to the hasMany relationship field. What's the approach to take here?

### 2) array fields

If I want to push a new object to an array, what is the recommended approach here?

Some example code for both cases would be

really

helpful here.

Thanks!

@payloadcms team - would really appreciate a guide here.

When we create a relationship field, it produces an array at the API level, but when I add a new

id

to the field through

payload.update()

do we again treat is as an array?

Would this be a correct approach:

const payloadCustomer : CustomerType = await payload. findByID ({ collection : 'customers' , id : newOrUpdatedOrder. customerRelationship . id , }); if (payloadCustomer. stripe . customerId === '' ) { const stripeCustomer = await stripe. customers . create ({ email : customer. email , name : customer. name , address : customer. address , }); const updatedCustomer : CustomerType = await payload. update ({ collection : 'customers' , id : payloadCustomer. id , data : { stripeCustomerId : stripeCustomer. id , orders : [ ...payloadCustomer. orders , newOrUpdatedOrder. id , ], }, }); }

and if the

hasMany

is set to false, how do we treat this field from

payload.update

is it an array of length 1, or is it a string of id?

I've found the docs have been updated since the last time I checked many moons ago 👍