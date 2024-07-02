what would be the best way to have "updatedAt" and "createdAt" for an "array" type field?
do i need to put it inside some other field and look at values for that field? would that value get updated each time array is changed?
pl3.0: How to have UpdatedAt and CreatedAt for an array field specifically, not whole collection
Yes, you would have a separate field and populate that with a before change hook
for anyone coming here from search, here is second question related to this that i asked, which has a working code:https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1250247957148602439
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.