pl3.0: How to have UpdatedAt and CreatedAt for an array field specifically, not whole collection

default discord avatar
waterlord934 months ago
2

what would be the best way to have "updatedAt" and "createdAt" for an "array" type field?


do i need to put it inside some other field and look at values for that field? would that value get updated each time array is changed?



