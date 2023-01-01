Place custom fields in collection meta?

Do we have access to the

I'd like to add a custom "Preview URL" and "Published URL" link/label to the bottom right collection meta...

Currently, it looks like I can add this to the

sidebar

... but I'd like to use the bottom right meta instead.

Also, is it possible to set a position weight for items in the sidebar, so that items can be placed above/below other items ... when using plugins to introduce fields to collections, it's hard to keep the order of items synchronized.