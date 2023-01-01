Please correct invalid fields error

Just upgraded to payload 1.12.0 and am now getting an invalid fields error even though I have all the required fields filled out and payload can't show where the error is.

It is happening in a custom block I made that holds an array of elements (a title, rich text content, text for a button label and link, and a checkbox... nothing crazy).

The second screen shot shows the same block being used on a different page with no errors. Key difference between the two is the the block already existed on the other page. I was getting the error when trying to create a new instance of the block.

Bumping the version down to 1.11.8 fixes the issue for me. Hesitant to mark as solved though.