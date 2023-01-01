Please correct invalid fields error

Just upgraded to payload 1.12.0 and am now getting an invalid fields error even though I have all the required fields filled out and payload can't show where the error is.
It is happening in a custom block I made that holds an array of elements (a title, rich text content, text for a button label and link, and a checkbox... nothing crazy).
The second screen shot shows the same block being used on a different page with no errors. Key difference between the two is the the block already existed on the other page. I was getting the error when trying to create a new instance of the block.
Bumping the version down to 1.11.8 fixes the issue for me. Hesitant to mark as solved though.
That's a dark red flag. I have a feeling it might then be related tohttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/3110
. @jarrod_not_jared could you check this out?
@blupandaman In the meantime, it would be amazing if you can share your collection config, or even better, a reproduction ^^
@blupandaman when you say "custom block" what do you mean exactly?
Also can you send over a snippet of your blocks field config? I am unable to recreate, but thinking Imight
need some more info first?
@alessiogr @jarrod_not_jared This is the block that I am currently working with. I also haven't been able to sucessfully recreate the problem, but if I upgrade to 1.12.0, I can not save any new versions of this block. I will keep trying to reproduce.
import { Block } from "payload/types";
export const CollapsibleInfoMenu: Block = {
slug: "collapsibleInfoMenu",
labels: {
singular: "Collapsible Info Menu",
plural: "Collapsible Info Menu Blocks",
},
interfaceName: "CollapsibleInfoMenuBlock",
fields: [
{
name: "menuTitle",
type: "text",
},
{
name: "items",
type: "array",
maxRows: 8,
fields: [
{
name: "title",
type: "text",
required: true,
},
{
name: "content",
type: "richText",
admin: {
leaves: ["bold", "italic", "underline"],
elements: [],
hideGutter: true,
},
// TODO: Maybe make a richtext field for the config I use often
},
{
type: "row",
fields: [
{
name: "buttonLabel",
type: "text",
admin: {
description:
"Addes a button inside the item content (ex. More Info)",
},
},
{
name: "buttonLink",
type: "text",
},
],
},
{
name: "openLinkInNewTab",
type: "checkbox",
},
],
},
],
};
It's just a block that I am using in a page layout
sure sure, I just want to clarify, if you create a new document and add this block, it breaks?
It can be a new or existing document. It's just when I try to add the block to it if the block wasn't there previously
ok perfect, I will atttempt to recreate rn
I just tried from a new payload instance, adding my pages collection config and that collapsible menu block and found no issue.
I will keep testing and let you know if I find anything that could explain it
interesting! Could you compare the data shapes in the DB for me?
I have a bunch of hooks and access controls as well, but I disabled those and still same issue, so it's not any of that
I just installed
1.11.8
added data, then installed latest and could not recreate the issue, hmmm
From my recreated test that works just fine
This is from the instance that is having the issue (while on 1.18.0)
As soon as I update it to the latest version I cannot add a new instance of that block
Oh but I can duplicate it! This might be where the issue lies?
nothing stands out to me as to what would be causing you issues here 🤔
I am able to do everything you arewanting
to do. I wonder what field it thinks there is an error on
Could it be the richtext?
I'll try removing fields to see which one could be causing it
Can you clarify what versions you are / are not having issues with?
I have no issues on
1.11.8
or earlier. I have the issue on
1.12.0
Ok I found the specific problem
I can't seem to reproduce it still, but if the name for the array is "items" then I cannot create a new instance of the block
If I cange it to anything else like "testItems" for example. Everything works no problem
do you have another field in this config with the name
items
?
There's no conflicts from what I can see with the object name of "items" so I honestly have no clue... Seems to only be an issue for me though and I will just change the name 🤷♂️
I don't really want to write it off, something seems up. Can you send this whole collection config over?
If I duplicate it, then I can have multiple "items" objects. Very odd
I think that makes sense? You are duplicating the block right?
First: Original block created on
1.11.8
Second: Duplicate of the first on
1.12.0
Third: New instance on
1.12.0
Oh I guess I can't paste something that long. Should I send the file?
This is the entire pages collection config (using a multitenant structure)
What you gave me is good, thanks!
ok question, if you comment out all blocks except for this one, does the error persist?
Stranger yet. It actually removes the items from the array
Before commenting
After
I think that might just be because the index of the block changes because the other blocks are now "gone"
but can you add items? Maybe just create a new doc to test with
It works if that is the only block 👍
I will see if there's a block that causes the issue
Ok found something
This block is what causes the error. It is a copy of the other block that I am trying to use.
import { Block } from "payload/types";
export const AccordionList: Block = {
slug: "accordionList",
labels: {
singular: "Accordion List",
plural: "Accordion List Blocks",
},
interfaceName: "AccordionListBlock",
fields: [
{
name: "items",
type: "array",
admin: {
components: {
RowLabel: ({ data }) => {
if (!data?.label || data.label === "") return null;
return data.label.length < 50
? data?.label
: data?.label.slice(0, 50) + "...";
},
},
},
fields: [
{
name: "label",
type: "text",
required: true,
},
{
name: "content",
type: "richText",
admin: {
leaves: ["bold", "italic", "underline"],
elements: ["ol", "ul", "link"],
hideGutter: true,
},
// TODO: Maybe make a richtext field for the config I use often
},
{
type: "row",
fields: [
{
name: "buttonLabel",
type: "text",
admin: {
description:
"Addes a button inside the item content (ex. More Info)",
},
},
{
name: "buttonLink",
type: "text",
},
],
},
{
name: "openLinkInNewTab",
type: "checkbox",
},
],
},
],
};
It doesn't work if:
- If I change just the name of a field
It does work if:
- I change the name of the array field ("items") in either block
- Remove a field (change the structure) from one of the fields in the array field
can you help me create a minimal repro of this? I am thinking 2 blocks, different slugs, each with 1 array field using the same field name for the array field
items
I am trying to do this, but not sure what I am missing to break it
here was my attempt
export const PostsCollection: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'posts',
fields: [
{
type: 'tabs',
label: 'Tabs',
tabs: [{
label: 'Tab 1',
fields: [
{
type: 'blocks',
name: 'layout',
blocks: [{
slug: 'block-1',
fields: [
{
type: 'array',
name: 'items',
fields: [
{
type: 'text',
name: 'title',
required: true,
},
],
},
],
},
{
slug: 'block-2',
fields: [
{
type: 'array',
name: 'items',
fields: [
{
type: 'text',
name: 'title',
required: true,
},
],
},
],
}],
},
],
}],
},
],
};
That's exactly along the lines of what I tried. I will see what happens if I use the exact block configs that I am using
omg I got the error to surface 🎉
thank you for hanging in there with me, I will look into fixing this today
heres the config I used to get it to surface
export const Test: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'test',
fields: [
{
type: 'tabs',
label: 'Tabs',
tabs: [{
label: 'Tab 1',
fields: [
{
type: 'blocks',
name: 'layout',
blocks: [{
slug: 'block-1',
fields: [
{
type: 'array',
name: 'items',
fields: [
{
type: 'text',
name: 'title',
required: true,
},
],
},
],
},
{
slug: 'block-2',
fields: [
{
type: 'array',
name: 'items',
fields: [
{
type: 'text',
name: 'title2',
required: true,
},
],
},
],
}],
},
],
}],
},
],
};
the key was using the same top level array field name, but changing the child required field name
Aww yes that matches my problem exactly! Either changing the top level array field name or making the child required field names the same fixes the issue
what a barn burner. PR is out for this issue, I will look over the PR again later tonight or tomorrow morning. But the issue is resolved, thank you for bringing this to our attention!
Glad I could help!
oh @blupandaman this has been merged and is resolved in the latest release
Appreciate it! Thanks
