[Plugin] All collections disappear even when returning untouched config from plugin

So I've ironed out the issues with Webpack I had earlier and got things to run.

/api works fine, all collections and data is visible there.

/admin - while rendering it seems to have some issues figuring out collections to render, etc.

The admin panel seems to have fully reverted to default (users only have the base fields)

The original issue was with providing an empty mockfile/object

module.exports = {}

, but fixed and would render when provided

module.exports = () => () => ({})

which closer resembles the plugin signature.

Double and triple-checked the config returned from the plugin and it contains all collections. Even when returning it immediately it still happens.

Only when I remove the plugin from the plugins:[] the admin panel works as normal.

link to file dump, pre repackaging:

Ideas? 🙏