HI @jacobsfletch , I'm using your super stripe plugin for payload (thanks for the deployment) and unfortunately I'm having an error that I can't understand very well
When I do a request via postman on my url "localhost:3000/api/stripe/rest", I have this error:
{
"message": "An error has occurred in the Stripe plugin REST handler: 'TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'bind')'"
}
with this config:
plugins: [
stripePlugin({
stripeSecretKey: process.env.PRIVATE_STRIPE,
logs: true,
sync: [
{
collection: "customers",
stripeResourceType: "customers",
stripeResourceTypeSingular: "customer",
fields: [
{
fieldPath: "email", // my unique field in my collection
stripeProperty: "email",
},
],
},
],
}),
],
Thanks in advance for you help and thank again for the implementation of this plugin !
Hmm that error is likely thrown by this line:https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-stripe/blob/13ed91f0406341cd534e3c15555fe3f3224a7b61/src/utilities/stripeProxy.ts#L23
because the supplied
stripeMethod
is not valid
Can you send the body of the request you are sending through Postman?
sorry to respond late but I'm in a big rush in my project, I will send you this as soon as I can
@NF01 do you still need help on this?
