HI @jacobsfletch , I'm using your super stripe plugin for payload (thanks for the deployment) and unfortunately I'm having an error that I can't understand very well

When I do a request via postman on my url "localhost:3000/api/stripe/rest", I have this error:

{ "message": "An error has occurred in the Stripe plugin REST handler: 'TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'bind')'" }

with this config:

plugins: [ stripePlugin({ stripeSecretKey: process.env.PRIVATE_STRIPE, logs: true, sync: [ { collection: "customers", stripeResourceType: "customers", stripeResourceTypeSingular: "customer", fields: [ { fieldPath: "email", // my unique field in my collection stripeProperty: "email", }, ], }, ], }), ],

Thanks in advance for you help and thank again for the implementation of this plugin !