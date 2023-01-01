DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
PNPM issue with a monorepo setup

default discord avatar
DoctorDoc
7 months ago

I've just wanted to ask about this here and I figured it out after Googling the solution for a 100th time tonight.



I've had the following error pop up after I've migrated our Payload project to a spankin' new PNPM powered monorepo:


ERROR in ./src/payload.config.ts 17:13-20
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'process/browser' in 'C:\Working\codecrew\cms-monorepo\services\cms\src'

ERROR in ./src/payload.config.ts
Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'module')


The solution was add the following package to the dependencies:


pnpm add--save-dev process
