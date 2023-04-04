I know very little about this. Payload Cloud sounds great and I'm keen to use it for client projects. It's got me thinking about low to no revenue websites. I'm considering importing and selling a few FPV drones sporadically here in South Africa to reduce my costs.
I need to reduce the monthly expenses to a minimum for it to be worth it.
Is it possible for me to use Payload CMS and Nextjs and not pay a fee above $10 for hosting? The cheaper the better. What do you suggest?
Depends on your exact requirements but you can certainly get a cheap VPS to run pre-built docker images with payload and nextjs, personally I pay 15 Euro for mine and rarely use 10% of RAM and CPU so 1Gb with 1 virtual core should be enough for a simple application.
Vultr offers cheap servers and gives you 250$ credit to try it out www.vultr.com or, if you are new to payload, try their free cloud options (free until June, afterwards depends on your project, starting at 35 bucks but will save you quite a bit of work as backups etc are all included)
Ok cool, thanks a lot Tim.
any time 🙂
Hi Taun. Bit of a shameless self plug but I wrote an article on Deploying on GCP for freehttps://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1090311570522902548
Nice, sounds good, I'll try that. Thanks Mark.
For low revenue websites, I can also recommend railway!
currently have 2 low/no revenue websites there and am paying 0$ a month for pretty great performance (anything <5$ a month won't be billed)
if the server doesn't have high loads that's probably the cheapest option you can find.
once it gets more visitors & higher load, then a VPS would prob be the cheaper option
or that 😄 Am wondering: Do you know if GCP has a cost control nowadays? Something where I can set a limit of idk, 500$ a month, and for anything over that, it'll pause or shut down my projects?
I always wanted to try it, but am worried about unexpected high loads driving me to bankrupcy
e.g. a ddos attack which doesn't get blocked
We've got budget limits setup that notify us whenever we approach certain thresholds, like 50%, 75%, and 90% budget usage in a month. Additionally, you can set the maximum compute power and number of instances that can run at one time in Cloud Run. So we set it to 2 just in case anyone decides to try to spam the login 😄
mh that's the thing - limits just notify you. Worried something happens while I'm asleep or away
maximum compute power and number of instances
That sounds more interesting though! Can you limit network ingress & engress as well?
yup! We run everything through Google load balancer for granular control
https://cloud.google.com/run/docs/securing/ingress
Rad. To clarify -using Google you can prevent attacks by setting a limit?
Well it won't prevent attacks. But it will reduce the potential cost overhead you would incur if you were attacked. If you want to protect against attacks, add a Load balancer and possibly also DDos protection with Google Cloud Armor. Ultimetly there is no way to stop attacks, but you can limit the total potential damage they may cause to the point where an attacker would most likely give up
Poor Man's Deployment
Ok cool. Yea I mean prevent losing a lot of money from an attack by setting a limit. That's simple to implement with Google?
yeah it's pretty easy 🙂
you can handle most of it from the Google Cloud Run Container page
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.