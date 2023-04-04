I know very little about this. Payload Cloud sounds great and I'm keen to use it for client projects. It's got me thinking about low to no revenue websites. I'm considering importing and selling a few FPV drones sporadically here in South Africa to reduce my costs.

I need to reduce the monthly expenses to a minimum for it to be worth it.

Is it possible for me to use Payload CMS and Nextjs and not pay a fee above $10 for hosting? The cheaper the better. What do you suggest?