Post connection works when testing but not on frontend

I am trying to get a response from a custom API end point that I made though I got
{"errors":[{"message":"The requested resource was not found."}]}
Testing on postman and this doesn't happen, wonder what is the issue. Both the frontend and backend are locally hosted. Am I missing something?
Example code of the Collection
const Sessions: CollectionConfig = {
slug: 'sessions',
access: {
read: () => true,
}
// Random field and stuff
endpoints: [{
path: '/create'
method: 'post'
handler: async (req, res, next) => {
res.status(200).send({
message: 'Success',
});
}
}]
}
Fetch request is just this (Don't mind the url, unless it is the issue, I am testing this locally first)
await fetch('http://localhost:3000/api/sessions/create', {
method: 'POST',
headers: {
"Content-Type": "application/json",
},
});
Switching to 'get' and it works, though that's not the main issue here. Again, if I send a post request to this endpoint through postman it works as intended.
Nevermind, took me a while to realize I need
credential: 'include'
when sending resquest. This is why you should sleep
