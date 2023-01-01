Post connection works when testing but not on frontend

I am trying to get a response from a custom API end point that I made though I got

{ "errors" : [ { "message" : "The requested resource was not found." } ] }

Testing on postman and this doesn't happen, wonder what is the issue. Both the frontend and backend are locally hosted. Am I missing something?

Example code of the Collection

const Sessions : CollectionConfig = { slug : 'sessions' , access : { read : () => true , } endpoints : [{ path : '/create' method : 'post' handler : async (req, res, next) => { res. status ( 200 ). send ({ message : 'Success' , }); } }] }

Fetch request is just this (Don't mind the url, unless it is the issue, I am testing this locally first)

await fetch ( 'http://localhost:3000/api/sessions/create' , { method : 'POST' , headers : { "Content-Type" : "application/json" , }, });

Switching to 'get' and it works, though that's not the main issue here. Again, if I send a post request to this endpoint through postman it works as intended.

Nevermind, took me a while to realize I need

credential: 'include'

when sending resquest. This is why you should sleep