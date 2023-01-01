Take the following global:

{ slug : 'test' , label : 'Test' , fields : [ { name : 'relationship' , type : 'relationship' , relationTo : 'regions' , required : false , localized : false , }, { name : 'description' , type : 'textarea' , required : true , localized : true , }, ] }

Through the admin, everything works fine. I can change locale, add/change the description field, and it saves no problem.

Now when I try to do the following

POST

request to the API

/api/globals/test?locale=fr

:

{ "description" : "Description en francais" }

I get the following error:

{ data : [ ... ] , message : "The following field is invalid: relationship" name : "ValidationError" }

This looks like a bug to me, but wanted to check with y'all first to make sure I didn't miss something obvious. 🤔

Reproed it in the main repo, created a GitHub issue:

✅