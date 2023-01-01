DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
[Potential bug] global.update() with a non-localized relationship fields?

default discord avatar
tinouti
2 months ago
1

Take the following global:


{
  slug: 'test',
  label: 'Test',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'relationship',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: 'regions',
      required: false,
      localized: false,
    },
    {
      name: 'description',
      type: 'textarea',
      required: true,
      localized: true,
    },
  ]
}


Through the admin, everything works fine. I can change locale, add/change the description field, and it saves no problem.



Now when I try to do the following

POST

request to the API

/api/globals/test?locale=fr

:


{
  "description": "Description en francais"
}

I get the following error:


{
  data: [...],
  message: "The following field is invalid: relationship"
  name: "ValidationError"
}


This looks like a bug to me, but wanted to check with y'all first to make sure I didn't miss something obvious. 🤔



Reproed it in the main repo, created a GitHub issue:

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2766

