Prefill create fields

Is it possible to open to the create page and prefill a field?
For example if I did
res.redirect(payload.getAdminURL() + "/collections/<collection>/create?slug=test")
I'd like the
slug
field to be pre-filled with the value passed in
For anyone wanting to do something similar, I achieved this behaviour with a custom component:
import React, { useEffect } from "react";
import { useLocation } from "react-router-dom";
import { useField } from "payload/components/forms";
import { UIField } from "payload/types";
import qs from "qs";
const FieldPrefill: React.FC<UIField> = () => {
const { search } = useLocation();
const parsedSearch = qs.parse(search, { ignoreQueryPrefix: true });
const fieldAccessors = Object.entries(parsedSearch).map(([key, value]) => ({
value,
field: useField({ path: key }),
}));
useEffect(() => {
for (const { value: prefillValue, field } of fieldAccessors) {
const { value, setValue } = field;
if (value === undefined) {
setValue(prefillValue);
}
}
}, [fieldAccessors]);
return (
<code style={{ display: "none" }}>{JSON.stringify(parsedSearch)}</code>
);
};
export default FieldPrefill;
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.