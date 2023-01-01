DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Prevent multiple slugs from being the same

default discord avatar
Plain134
4 months ago
6

Hi guys, i'm currently working on building a blog using payload. I've just implemented a hook for formatting the title and setting it as a slug like so



export const formatSlug: FieldHook = async ({ value, data }) => {
  return data?.title?.replace(/ /g, '-').toLowerCase() ?? value
}


    {
      name: 'slug',
      type: 'text',
      hooks: {
        beforeChange: [formatSlug],
      },
      label: 'The slug is automatically generated from the title.',
      admin: {
        readOnly: true,
      },
    },


But this has the potential to create two slugs the same (if for whatever reason the title of the blog post is repeated) - Is there anyway to prevent his happening?

  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    4 months ago

    you can set "unique: true" on the field



    I believe that should cover it to make sure that your slug is actually unique but i think it may be per collection and not global, not sure about that part

  • default discord avatar
    Plain134
    4 months ago

    🤦‍♂️ didn't realise it was that simple



    thanks a lot

  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    4 months ago

    Dw about it, theres lots of random small bits like this thats not easy to always find

  • default discord avatar
    Plain134
    4 months ago

    It works perfectly too, so thank you!

