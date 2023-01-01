Prevent multiple slugs from being the same

Hi guys, i'm currently working on building a blog using payload. I've just implemented a hook for formatting the title and setting it as a slug like so

export const formatSlug : FieldHook = async ({ value, data }) => { return data?. title ?. replace ( / /g , '-' ). toLowerCase () ?? value }

{ name : 'slug' , type : 'text' , hooks : { beforeChange : [formatSlug], }, label : 'The slug is automatically generated from the title.' , admin : { readOnly : true , }, },

But this has the potential to create two slugs the same (if for whatever reason the title of the blog post is repeated) - Is there anyway to prevent his happening?