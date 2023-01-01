Prevent multiple slugs from being the same

Hi guys, i'm currently working on building a blog using payload. I've just implemented a hook for formatting the title and setting it as a slug like so
export const formatSlug: FieldHook = async ({ value, data }) => {
return data?.title?.replace(/ /g, '-').toLowerCase() ?? value
}
{
name: 'slug',
type: 'text',
hooks: {
beforeChange: [formatSlug],
},
label: 'The slug is automatically generated from the title.',
admin: {
readOnly: true,
},
},
But this has the potential to create two slugs the same (if for whatever reason the title of the blog post is repeated) - Is there anyway to prevent his happening?
you can set "unique: true" on the field
I believe that should cover it to make sure that your slug is actually unique but i think it may be per collection and not global, not sure about that part
🤦♂️ didn't realise it was that simple
thanks a lot
Dw about it, theres lots of random small bits like this thats not easy to always find
It works perfectly too, so thank you!
