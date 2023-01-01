Prevent search engines from indexing login page

Any quick hint to where to add 'X-Robots-Tag" to prevent search engines to index the login page of the CMS?? TIA
Ok definitely I was looking in the wrong place. It was simpler that I was expecting. Sharing my solution here in case anyone have the same question or a better solution:
Added it as a http header in server.ts
and also added html metatags in beforeLogin component:
Thanks for adding this @andrettix - very useful indeed!
