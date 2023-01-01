Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Prevent search engines from indexing login page

default discord avatar
andrettix
last week
1

Any quick hint to where to add 'X-Robots-Tag" to prevent search engines to index the login page of the CMS?? TIA



Ok definitely I was looking in the wrong place. It was simpler that I was expecting. Sharing my solution here in case anyone have the same question or a better solution:



Added it as a http header in server.ts



and also added html metatags in beforeLogin component:

  • discord user avatar
    seanzubrickas
    Payload Team
    4 days ago

    Thanks for adding this @andrettix - very useful indeed!

