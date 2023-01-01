DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Preview token variable undefined when upgrading to Payload 1.11.3

default discord avatar
mvdve
2 months ago
3

Hi All, I checked the release logs but could not find an explanation for this behavior: After upgrading to 1.11.3 the token within a collection admin.preview function is undefined. It is working on 1.11.2. Has something changed within the API or is this a bug?

  • default discord avatar
    ignism
    last month

    Ran into the same problem. In my case what fixed it was logging out and in. I was working on the preview function in dev mode, after a hot-reload (when I saved my code) it gave me undefined. Relogging fixed this.

  • default discord avatar
    hayskapoy
    4 weeks ago

    I am also running into this issue. It's weird that the site continue to function while the token is already undefined.



    I created a pull request to actually fix the issue. See

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/3219


    I also added a temporary fix while the bug is not yet fixed

  • default discord avatar
    mvdve
    last week

    Thanks, the issue has been resolved in

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/3279
