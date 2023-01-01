Hi All, I checked the release logs but could not find an explanation for this behavior: After upgrading to 1.11.3 the token within a collection admin.preview function is undefined. It is working on 1.11.2. Has something changed within the API or is this a bug?
Ran into the same problem. In my case what fixed it was logging out and in. I was working on the preview function in dev mode, after a hot-reload (when I saved my code) it gave me undefined. Relogging fixed this.
I am also running into this issue. It's weird that the site continue to function while the token is already undefined.
I created a pull request to actually fix the issue. Seehttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/3219
I also added a temporary fix while the bug is not yet fixed
Thanks, the issue has been resolved inhttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/3279
