Community Help

Problem accessing local deployment

default discord avatar
ricor
2 months ago
3

I run payload on a dedicated server (says with IP address IP_A). Then , I want to access it from my laptop.



An error happens for me when I point to



http://IP_A:3000/admin

on my laptop



In the devconsole, the call to API/users/me API endpoint fails and hangs. I tried to add a cord: '*' in the config but it did not work.



I cannot access it without doing a port forwarding. Is there another way to expose the port IP_A:3000 to any one?

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Hey hey! Did you add the correct IP+Port to the

    serverURL

    field in your

    payload.config.ts

    ?


    And, could you share the exact error you're getting?

  • default discord avatar
    ricor
    2 months ago

    I fixed it by removing the field

    serverUrl

    actually. I found an old issue reporting this on GH. Apparently, the

    create-payload-app

    script creates a wrong configuration.



    The error I am get is on the fetch request

    api/users/me

    . It fails to return a response while it should returns a null user.

