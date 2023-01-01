Problem accessing local deployment

I run payload on a dedicated server (says with IP address IP_A). Then , I want to access it from my laptop.

An error happens for me when I point to

on my laptop

In the devconsole, the call to API/users/me API endpoint fails and hangs. I tried to add a cord: '*' in the config but it did not work.

I cannot access it without doing a port forwarding. Is there another way to expose the port IP_A:3000 to any one?