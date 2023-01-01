Problem accessing local deployment

I run payload on a dedicated server (says with IP address IP_A). Then , I want to access it from my laptop.
An error happens for me when I point to
on my laptop
In the devconsole, the call to API/users/me API endpoint fails and hangs. I tried to add a cord: '*' in the config but it did not work.
I cannot access it without doing a port forwarding. Is there another way to expose the port IP_A:3000 to any one?
Hey hey! Did you add the correct IP+Port to the
serverURL
field in your
payload.config.ts
?
And, could you share the exact error you're getting?
I fixed it by removing the field
serverUrl
actually. I found an old issue reporting this on GH. Apparently, the
create-payload-app
script creates a wrong configuration.
The error I am get is on the fetch request
api/users/me
. It fails to return a response while it should returns a null user.
