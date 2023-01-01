Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Problem Deploy Railway Error

default discord avatar
athar
4 weeks ago
6

Heyo i new to payload cms. and i got a problem when deploying to railway.somebody can help me? i watching tutorial on

https://youtu.be/0XmQE03y5Ek?si=Bvap9jB5z-zyF4sn

but got an error

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    4 weeks ago

    This is a known issue with yarn v1. Here is the current workaround

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/4109#issuecomment-1807008645
  • default discord avatar
    aaronksaunders
    3 weeks ago

    i just upgraded my yarn version

  • default discord avatar
    pas1c
    last week

    Hey @Athar Fazle Mawla can you try using import instead of require?

  • default discord avatar
    athar
    last week

    Its like an yarn problem bro and i think that is the things that can be change normally. But i fixed it when i change my yarn build to npm

  • default discord avatar
    pas1c
    last week

    @Athar Fazle Mawla Awesome that you managed to solve it buddy! 😅

  • default discord avatar
    athar
    last week

    Thanks mate

