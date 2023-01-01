Problem Deploy Railway Error

Heyo i new to payload cms. and i got a problem when deploying to railway.somebody can help me? i watching tutorial onhttps://youtu.be/0XmQE03y5Ek?si=Bvap9jB5z-zyF4sn
but got an error
This is a known issue with yarn v1. Here is the current workaroundhttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/4109#issuecomment-1807008645
i just upgraded my yarn version
Hey @Athar Fazle Mawla can you try using import instead of require?
Its like an yarn problem bro and i think that is the things that can be change normally. But i fixed it when i change my yarn build to npm
@Athar Fazle Mawla Awesome that you managed to solve it buddy! 😅
Thanks mate
