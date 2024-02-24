Problem deploying to Railway, missing secret key

Error:

#11 45.49 unhandledRejection Error: Error: missing secret key. A secret key is needed to secure Payload.

I tried adding PAYLOAD_SECRET as a shared variable but the same error appears.

I also tried changing the dotenv.config to:

dotenv.config({ path: path.resolve(__dirname, `../.env.${process.env.NODE_ENV}`), })

I saw that someone had the same issue earlier. Any suggestions on what else I could try?

This is what my dockerfile looks like:

FROM node:18.17-alpine as base FROM base as builder WORKDIR /home/node/app COPY package*.json ./ COPY . . RUN yarn install RUN yarn build FROM base as runtime ENV NODE_ENV=production ENV PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js WORKDIR /home/node/app COPY package*.json ./ RUN yarn install --production COPY --from=builder /home/node/app/dist ./dist COPY --from=builder /home/node/app/build ./build EXPOSE 3000 CMD ["node", "dist/server.js"]

