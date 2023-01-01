DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Problem trying to create a build for production with Docker Compose

default discord avatar
Marťafiixek
5 months ago
5

Nobody, please? Can't figure it out 😦



With these standard scripts:


"scripts": {
    "dev": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts nodemon",
    "build:payload": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload build",
    "build:server": "tsc",
    "build": "yarn copyfiles && yarn build:payload && yarn build:server",
    "serve": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js NODE_ENV=production node dist/server.js",
    "copyfiles": "copyfiles -u 1 \"src/**/*.{html,css,scss,ttf,woff,woff2,eot,svg,jpg,png}\" dist/",
    "generate:types": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload generate:types",
    "generate:graphQLSchema": "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload generate:graphQLSchema"
},


This Dockerfile:


FROM node:18-alpine as base

FROM base as builder

WORKDIR /app

COPY . .
RUN yarn install
RUN yarn build

FROM base as runtime

ENV NODE_ENV=production

WORKDIR /app
COPY package*.json  ./

RUN yarn install --production
COPY --from=builder /app ./dist
COPY --from=builder /app ./build

EXPOSE 3000

CMD ["node", "dist/server.js"]


And this Compose file:


version: '3'

services:
  payload:
    ports:
      - "3000:3000"
    build: .
    depends_on:
      - mongo
    environment:
      MONGODB_URI: mongodb://mongo:27017/payload
      PORT: 3000
    networks:
      - network

  mongo:
    image: mongo:latest
    ports:
      - "27017:27017"
    command:
      - --storageEngine=wiredTiger
    volumes:
      - data:/data/db
    logging:
      driver: none
    networks:
      - network

volumes:
  data:


networks:
  network:
    name: traefik-network


I should be able to get it working. The Payload config is located at

src/payload.config.ts

, however this error occurs:


#0 3.786 Error: Error: can't find the configuration file located at /app/src/payload.config.ts.
#0 3.786     at build (/app/node_modules/payload/dist/bin/build.js:35:15)


Both Dockerfile and Compose file are located at the root, I run the build with

docker compose up

, the Dockerfile uses Node as base, then the builder stage happens, where everything is copied and builded, but that's where the error happens, and it doesn't make any sense why that happens. I ignore everything in

dockerignore

that isn't needed at first, like

node_modules, dist and build

folders



The build:payload script has a correct file path to the Payload config


Happens when running it in Docker on Linux and Windows



These are the contents of the image before build happens, everything looks OK



These are the contents of the image before

yarn install

happens



I'm done, the problem was that import for one utility had uppercase

URL

in it, while the correct path was

Url

. Because Windows doesn't care about uppercase / lowercase, it worked just fine, but Linux doesn't care and the build will then throw an error.



On the other hand, Payload reported a false positive (false error) about the config file because in this block:


export const build = async (): Promise<void> => {
  try {
    const config = await loadConfig();

    const webpackProdConfig = getWebpackProdConfig(config);

    webpack(webpackProdConfig, (err, stats) => { // Stats Object
      if (err || stats.hasErrors()) {
        // Handle errors here

        if (stats) {
          console.error(stats.toString({
            chunks: false,
            colors: true,
          }));
        } else {
          console.error(err.message);
        }
      }
    });
  } catch (err) {
    console.error(err);
    throw new Error(`Error: can't find the configuration file located at ${rawConfigPath}.`);
  }
};


It somehow catched the import error and throwed a new error with the message below which was misleading


throw new Error(`Error: can't find the configuration file located at ${rawConfigPath}.`);
    Open the post
    Continue the discussion in Discord
    Like what we're doing?
    Star us on GitHub!

    Star

    Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

    Discord

    online

    Can't find what you're looking for?

    Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.