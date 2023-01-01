Problem trying to create a build for production with Docker Compose

Nobody, please? Can't figure it out 😦

With these standard scripts:

"scripts" : { "dev" : "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts nodemon" , "build:payload" : "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload build" , "build:server" : "tsc" , "build" : "yarn copyfiles && yarn build:payload && yarn build:server" , "serve" : "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=dist/payload.config.js NODE_ENV=production node dist/server.js" , "copyfiles" : "copyfiles -u 1 \"src/**/*.{html,css,scss,ttf,woff,woff2,eot,svg,jpg,png}\" dist/" , "generate:types" : "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload generate:types" , "generate:graphQLSchema" : "cross-env PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=src/payload.config.ts payload generate:graphQLSchema" } ,

This Dockerfile:

FROM node: 18 -alpine as base FROM base as builder WORKDIR /app COPY . . RUN yarn install RUN yarn build FROM base as runtime ENV NODE_ENV=production WORKDIR /app COPY package*.json ./ RUN yarn install --production COPY --from=builder /app ./dist COPY --from=builder /app ./build EXPOSE 3000 CMD [ "node" , "dist/server.js" ]

And this Compose file:

version: '3' services: payload: ports: - "3000:3000" build: . depends_on: - mongo environment: MONGODB_URI: mongodb://mongo:27017/payload PORT: 3000 networks: - network mongo: image: mongo:latest ports: - "27017:27017" command: - --storageEngine=wiredTiger volumes: - data:/data/db logging: driver: none networks: - network volumes: data: networks: network: name: traefik-network

I should be able to get it working. The Payload config is located at

src/payload.config.ts

, however this error occurs:

#0 3.786 Error: Error: can't find the configuration file located at /app/src/payload.config.ts. #0 3.786 at build (/app/node_modules/payload/dist/bin/build.js:35:15)

Both Dockerfile and Compose file are located at the root, I run the build with

docker compose up

, the Dockerfile uses Node as base, then the builder stage happens, where everything is copied and builded, but that's where the error happens, and it doesn't make any sense why that happens. I ignore everything in

dockerignore

that isn't needed at first, like

node_modules, dist and build

folders

The build:payload script has a correct file path to the Payload config

Happens when running it in Docker on Linux and Windows

These are the contents of the image before build happens, everything looks OK

These are the contents of the image before

yarn install

happens

I'm done, the problem was that import for one utility had uppercase

URL

in it, while the correct path was

Url

. Because Windows doesn't care about uppercase / lowercase, it worked just fine, but Linux doesn't care and the build will then throw an error.

On the other hand, Payload reported a false positive (false error) about the config file because in this block:

export const build = async (): Promise < void > => { try { const config = await loadConfig (); const webpackProdConfig = getWebpackProdConfig (config); webpack (webpackProdConfig, ( err, stats ) => { if (err || stats. hasErrors ()) { if (stats) { console . error (stats. toString ({ chunks : false , colors : true , })); } else { console . error (err. message ); } } }); } catch (err) { console . error (err); throw new Error ( `Error: can't find the configuration file located at ${rawConfigPath} .` ); } };

It somehow catched the import error and throwed a new error with the message below which was misleading