Problem when implementing Server Sent Event (SSE)

I have problem when implementing SEE between Payload and a simple html & JS use EventSource
I've tried to implement the endpoint from collection and direct express route. Both seems sending the data, but not received.
The endpoints:
server.ts
const start = async () => {
// ... code
app.get('/stream', (req, res) => {
console.log('server: Client connected')
const headers = {
'Content-Type': 'text/event-stream',
'Connection': 'keep-alive',
'Cache-Control': 'no-cache, no-transform',
'Access-Control-Allow-Origin': '*'
};
res.writeHead(200, headers)
const intervalId = setInterval(() => {
const date = new Date().toLocaleString()
console.log('Sending', date)
res.write(`data: ${date}`)
}, 5000)
res.on('close', () => {
console.log('server: Client closed connection')
clearInterval(intervalId)
res.end()
})
})
app.listen(process.env.PORT || 3000)
}
Also tried in collection's endpoint
Both have same output from server
server: Client connected
Sending 12/5/2023, 8:45:04 PM
Sending 12/5/2023, 8:45:09 PM
But not received anything
Html
<body>
<div id="sse-data"></div>
<script>
const eventSource = new EventSource('http://localhost:3000/stream')
function updateMessage (message) {
const list = document.getElementById('sse-data')
const item = document.createElement('p')
item.textContent = message
list.appendChild(item)
}
eventSource.onmessage = function (event) {
console.log("event received")
console.log(event)
updateMessage(event.data)
}
eventSource.onerror = function () {
updateMessage('Server closed connection')
eventSource.close()
}
</script>
</body>
Have anyone experienced on implementing SSE?
Thank you in advance!
I had a very similar issue a few months ago. Because it was for a small frontend feature that would be used infrequently in-house, I ended up just using a setInterval to fetch the data every 15 seconds when changes were expected. No matter what this inefficient, but it was good enough for my scenario. I hope your post receives some feedback/answers as I would like to use SSE for some future features we have planned. Sorry I cant be of more help.
Same problem, please help
I've found the solution
1. it should be on
server.ts
2. only set Access-Control-Allow-Origin and Content-Type to headers
here is the full endpoint:
const start = async () => {
// Initialize Payload
// ...
app.get('/stream', (req, res) => {
console.log('server: Client connected')
res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/event-stream')
res.setHeader('Access-Control-Allow-Origin', '*')
const intervalId = setInterval(() => {
const date = new Date().toLocaleString()
console.log(`server: Sending ${date}`)
res.write(`data: ${date}\n\n`)
}, 5000)
res.on('close', () => {
console.log('server: Client closed connection')
clearInterval(intervalId)
res.end()
})
})
app.listen(process.env.PORT || 3000)
}
