Community Help

Problem when implementing Server Sent Event (SSE)

default discord avatar
rrums10 months ago
5

Hello!



I have problem when implementing SEE between Payload and a simple html & JS use EventSource



I've tried to implement the endpoint from collection and direct express route. Both seems sending the data, but not received.



The endpoints:


server.ts


const start = async () => {
    // ... code
    app.get('/stream', (req, res) => {
        console.log('server: Client connected')
        const headers = {
            'Content-Type': 'text/event-stream',
            'Connection': 'keep-alive',
            'Cache-Control': 'no-cache, no-transform',
            'Access-Control-Allow-Origin': '*'
        };

        res.writeHead(200, headers)

        const intervalId = setInterval(() => {
            const date = new Date().toLocaleString()
            console.log('Sending', date)
            res.write(`data: ${date}`)
        }, 5000)

        res.on('close', () => {
            console.log('server: Client closed connection')
            clearInterval(intervalId)
            res.end()
        })
    })

    app.listen(process.env.PORT || 3000)
}


Also tried in collection's endpoint


Both have same output from server


server: Client connected
Sending 12/5/2023, 8:45:04 PM
Sending 12/5/2023, 8:45:09 PM


But not received anything


Html


<body>
  <div id="sse-data"></div>

  <script>
    const eventSource = new EventSource('http://localhost:3000/stream')

    function updateMessage (message) {
      const list = document.getElementById('sse-data')
      const item = document.createElement('p')
      item.textContent = message
      list.appendChild(item)
    }

    eventSource.onmessage = function (event) {
      console.log("event received")
      console.log(event)
      updateMessage(event.data)
    }

    eventSource.onerror = function () {
      updateMessage('Server closed connection')
      eventSource.close()
    }
  </script>
</body>



Have anyone experienced on implementing SSE?


Thank you in advance!

  • default discord avatar
    steadysnail10 months ago

    I had a very similar issue a few months ago. Because it was for a small frontend feature that would be used infrequently in-house, I ended up just using a setInterval to fetch the data every 15 seconds when changes were expected. No matter what this inefficient, but it was good enough for my scenario. I hope your post receives some feedback/answers as I would like to use SSE for some future features we have planned. Sorry I cant be of more help.

  • default discord avatar
    uljanovs10 months ago

    Same problem, please help

  • default discord avatar
    .klauss10 months ago

    +1

  • default discord avatar
    luizzaa10 months ago

    +1

  • default discord avatar
    rrums10 months ago

    I've found the solution


    1. it should be on

    server.ts

    2. only set Access-Control-Allow-Origin and Content-Type to headers



    here is the full endpoint:


    const start = async () => {
    // Initialize Payload
    // ...

    app.get('/stream', (req, res) => {
        console.log('server: Client connected')
        res.setHeader('Content-Type', 'text/event-stream')
        res.setHeader('Access-Control-Allow-Origin', '*')

        const intervalId = setInterval(() => {
            const date = new Date().toLocaleString()
            console.log(`server: Sending ${date}`)
            res.write(`data: ${date}\n\n`)
        }, 5000)

        res.on('close', () => {
            console.log('server: Client closed connection')
            clearInterval(intervalId)
            res.end()
        })
    })

    app.listen(process.env.PORT || 3000)
}
