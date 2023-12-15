Problem when implementing Server Sent Event (SSE)

Hello!

I have problem when implementing SEE between Payload and a simple html & JS use EventSource

I've tried to implement the endpoint from collection and direct express route. Both seems sending the data, but not received.

The endpoints:

server.ts

const start = async ( ) => { app. get ( '/stream' , ( req, res ) => { console . log ( 'server: Client connected' ) const headers = { 'Content-Type' : 'text/event-stream' , 'Connection' : 'keep-alive' , 'Cache-Control' : 'no-cache, no-transform' , 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' : '*' }; res. writeHead ( 200 , headers) const intervalId = setInterval ( () => { const date = new Date (). toLocaleString () console . log ( 'Sending' , date) res. write ( `data: ${date} ` ) }, 5000 ) res. on ( 'close' , () => { console . log ( 'server: Client closed connection' ) clearInterval (intervalId) res. end () }) }) app. listen (process. env . PORT || 3000 ) }

Also tried in collection's endpoint

Both have same output from server

server: Client connected Sending 12/5/2023, 8:45:04 PM Sending 12/5/2023, 8:45:09 PM

But not received anything

Html

< body > < div id = "sse-data" > </ div > < script > const eventSource = new EventSource ( 'http://localhost:3000/stream' ) function updateMessage (message) { const list = document . getElementById ( 'sse-data' ) const item = document . createElement ( 'p' ) item. textContent = message list. appendChild (item) } eventSource. onmessage = function ( event ) { console . log ( "event received" ) console . log (event) updateMessage (event. data ) } eventSource. onerror = function ( ) { updateMessage ( 'Server closed connection' ) eventSource. close () } </ script > </ body >

Have anyone experienced on implementing SSE?

Thank you in advance!