Hello folks!

I have a collection of posts that have a collection of categories associated with it. When I select the category and click save, the post is saved successfully, but the selected category is not shown in the select. In order for me to see the category I need to reload the page. If I don't reload the page, make any changes to the post and save again I get an error: "The following field is invalid: category". Is this a bug or am I doing something wrong?

Thank you very much!

I just noticed that this problem only occurs when hasMany is set to true!!!