Problem with custom auth strategy

I created a google oauth strategy with passport, I added it to payload and in the login everything works well (you can login, generate a token, and the token is set to the payload-token http-only cookie) but in the admin panel I can't access, also, the api isn't working, i'm getting this error in the console for the admin

My users collection:

import GoogleStrategy from "../auth/google" ; import finalise from "../auth/jwt" ; import passport from "passport" ; const Users = { slug : "users" , auth : { tokenExpiration : 60 * 60 * 24 * 7 , verify : true , maxLoginAttempts : 5 , lockTime : 600 * 1000 , useAPIKey : true , strategies : [ { name : "google" , strategy : GoogleStrategy , }, ], }, endpoints : [ { path : "/google" , method : "get" , handler : async (req, res) => { passport. authenticate ( "google" , { scope : [ "profile" , "email" ], })(req, res); }, }, { path : "/google/callback" , method : "get" , handler : async (req, res) => { req. payload . authenticate (req, res, () => { if (req?. user ) { const final = finalise (req, res); return final. res . status ( 200 ). send ({ token : final. token }); } return res. status ( 401 ). send ({ message : "Unauthorized" }); }); }, }, ], }; export default Users ;

the google strategy:

import payload from "payload" ; import Strategy from "passport-google-oauth20" ; import { v4 as uuidv4 } from "uuid" ; import { Forbidden , LockedAuth } from "payload/errors" ; require ( "dotenv" ). config (); const GoogleStrategy = new Strategy ( { clientID : process. env . GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID , clientSecret : process. env . GOOGLE_CLIENT_SECRET , callbackURL : "/api/users/google/callback" , scope : [ "profile" , "email" ], }, async (accessToken, refreshToken, profile, done) => { const { emails } = profile; const email = emails[ 0 ]?. value ; if (!email) { done ( Forbidden , false ); } try { let user = await payload. find ({ collection : "users" , where : { email : { equals : email, }, }, }); if (user?. totalDocs > 0 ) { user = user. docs [ 0 ]; } const isLocked = ( date ) => !!(date && date > Date . now ()); if (user && isLocked (user. lockUntil )) { throw new LockedAuth (); } if (user?. totalDocs < 1 ) { user = await payload. create ({ collection : "users" , data : { email, password : uuidv4 (), avatar : "1" , _verified : true , }, disableVerificationEmail : true , }); } if (user) { user. collection = "users" ; user. _strategy = "google" ; done ( null , user); } else { done ( null , false ); } } catch (e) { done (e, false ); } } ); export default GoogleStrategy ;

token:

import jwt from "jsonwebtoken" ; const finalise = ( req, res ) => { let user = req. user ; user = JSON . parse ( JSON . stringify (user)); user = sanitizeInternalFields (user); const collections = req. payload . collections ; const userCollection = collections[req. payload . config . admin . user ]; const collectionConfig = userCollection. config ; const fieldsToSign = getFieldsToSign (collectionConfig, user); const token = jwt. sign (fieldsToSign, req. payload . secret , { expiresIn : collectionConfig. auth . tokenExpiration , }); const cookieOptions = { path : "/" , httpOnly : true , expires : getCookieExpiration (collectionConfig. auth . tokenExpiration ), secure : collectionConfig. auth . cookies . secure , sameSite : collectionConfig. auth . cookies . sameSite , domain : undefined , }; if (collectionConfig. auth . cookies . domain ) { cookieOptions. domain = collectionConfig. auth . cookies . domain ; } res. cookie ( `payload-token` , token, cookieOptions); req. user = user; return { req, res, token }; }; export default finalise;

any ideas?