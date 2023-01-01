Problem with DocumentDB connection

Hi there! Maybe someone run into a problem with DocumentDB and

readPreference=secondaryPreferred

?

ERROR (payload): Error: cannot connect to MongoDB. Details: MongoDB prohibits index creation on connections that read from non-primary replicas. Connections that set "readPreference" to "secondary" or "secondaryPreferred" may not opt-in to the following connection options: autoCreate, autoIndex

For anyone struggling with DocumentDB, I was able to configure it:

1. get CA .pem file

wget https://s3.amazonaws.com/rds-downloads/rds-combined-ca-bundle.pem

and save it on the same level as

server.ts

file

2. set correct MONGODB_URI

mongodb://<user_with_access_to_database>:<password>@<documentdb_domain_from_aws_dashboard>:27017/<database>

3. update configuration passed to payload.init in server.ts file:

payload.init({ ... mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI, mongoOptions: { ssl: true, sslCA: path.resolve(__dirname, 'rds-combined-ca-bundle.pem'), useFacet: false, retryWrites: false } });

I've also encountered

MongoServerSelectionError: Server selection timed out after 30000 ms

error but it was fixed by provided

mongoOptions

(it was probably fixed by changing tlsCAFile to sslCA). Hope it'll help someone ✌️

And here is the AWS troubleshooting instruction: