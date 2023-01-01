DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Problem with DocumentDB connection

default discord avatar
svnx
4 months ago
2

Hi there! Maybe someone run into a problem with DocumentDB and

readPreference=secondaryPreferred

?



ERROR (payload): Error: cannot connect to MongoDB. Details: MongoDB prohibits index creation on connections that read from non-primary replicas.  Connections that set "readPreference" to "secondary" or "secondaryPreferred" may not opt-in to the following connection options: autoCreate, autoIndex


For anyone struggling with DocumentDB, I was able to configure it:



1. get CA .pem file

wget https://s3.amazonaws.com/rds-downloads/rds-combined-ca-bundle.pem

and save it on the same level as

server.ts

file


2. set correct MONGODB_URI

mongodb://<user_with_access_to_database>:<password>@<documentdb_domain_from_aws_dashboard>:27017/<database>

3. update configuration passed to payload.init in server.ts file:



payload.init({
...
mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI,
mongoOptions: {
        ssl: true,
        sslCA: path.resolve(__dirname, 'rds-combined-ca-bundle.pem'),
        useFacet: false,
        retryWrites: false
   }
});


I've also encountered

MongoServerSelectionError: Server selection timed out after 30000 ms

error but it was fixed by provided

mongoOptions

(it was probably fixed by changing tlsCAFile to sslCA). Hope it'll help someone ✌️



And here is the AWS troubleshooting instruction:

https://docs.aws.amazon.com/documentdb/latest/developerguide/troubleshooting.connecting.html
