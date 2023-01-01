DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Problems with @aws-sdk

nacho
5 months ago
3

Hey there! I'm having troubles when building my app. I actually had it working some weeks ago.. but I'm unable to build it now due to some errors with aws-sdk (I'm using

@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage

) the app.



This is the error I get when trying to build it:




Has anyone found this issue too?



Okay.. so I actually went to my last working and I'm unable to build it now..

    Rick
    5 months ago

    If you're using the s3adapter you need to install @aws-sdk/lib-storage package aswell as of release 1.0.14.

    denolfe
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    @Rick is correct. An additional peer dependency was added for the s3 adapter recently. The readme is up-to-date with steps from the breaking change reference by Rick.

