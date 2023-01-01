I keep having production errors related to the payload plugin dependencies:

Error: Cannot find module '/home/node/app/node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-form-builder/dist/index.js'. Please verify that the package.json has a valid "main" entry

I am working with an unmodified "template-website" clone, deployed to Railway. The project builds fine, and locally the built project is served properly too, but production deployment keeps failing due to conflicting peer dependencies. I built the project with the Dockerfile template from the docs, which uses Yarn to build.

Is there a known solution for this issue? Thanks for any help 🙂