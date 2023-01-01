DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Prod: Can't find module (Payload plugins)

default discord avatar
steveninety
2 months ago
1

I keep having production errors related to the payload plugin dependencies:



Error: Cannot find module '/home/node/app/node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-form-builder/dist/index.js'. Please verify that the package.json has a valid "main" entry



I am working with an unmodified "template-website" clone, deployed to Railway. The project builds fine, and locally the built project is served properly too, but production deployment keeps failing due to conflicting peer dependencies. I built the project with the Dockerfile template from the docs, which uses Yarn to build.



Is there a known solution for this issue? Thanks for any help 🙂

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    I just published a new version of the form-builder plugin which should resolve your issues. Go ahead and

    yarn

    again to get the latest version

    1.0.15

    . Let me know if you have any other troubles getting this installed!

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.