I was setting up my CI/CD pipeline for deploying my payload app to app engine, where I dockerize the app, push it GCR and then deploy the image to app engine.

I have been successful in doing so. But the react app is making request to

http://localhost:3000/api/users/me

instead of

<PROVIDED HOSTNAME>/api/users/me

.

I've tried passing all the different environment variables

PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_PAYLOAD_URL

,

PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_PAYLOAD_API

and

PAYLOAD_URL

.

Production deployment throws fetch error

import { buildConfig } from "payload/config" ; import path from "path" ; import Categories from "./collections/Categories" ; import Posts from "./collections/Posts" ; import Tags from "./collections/Tags" ; import Users from "./collections/Users" ; import Media from "./collections/Media" ; import { gcsAdapter } from "@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/gcs" ; import { cloudStorage } from "@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage" ; let adapter = gcsAdapter ({ options : { projectId : process. env . GCS_PROJECT_ID , }, bucket : process. env . GCS_BUCKET , }); if (!process. env . PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_PAYLOAD_URL ) { console . error ( "Cannot get the env variables" ); } export default buildConfig ({ serverURL : process. env . PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_PAYLOAD_URL ?? "http://localhost:3000" , admin : { user : Users . slug , }, collections : [ Categories , Posts , Tags , Users , Media , ], plugins : [ cloudStorage ({ collections : { media : { adapter, }, }, }), ], typescript : { outputFile : path. resolve (__dirname, "payload-types.ts" ), }, graphQL : { schemaOutputFile : path. resolve (__dirname, "generated-schema.graphql" ), }, });