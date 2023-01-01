DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Project Fields to Return Certain fields from Query

default discord avatar
prakash1692
4 weeks ago
5

I am trying to find a way to Project certain fields while querying documents.


Similar to this down below



all fields => {id, title, status, ...otherfields}


Just want these fields => {id, title, status}



Is it possible to achieve this behavior with payload?



//similar example behaviors on MongoDB


const cursor = db


.collection('collection_name')


.find({


status: 'A'


})


.project({ title: 1, status: 1 });



Thank you

  • discord user avatar
    patrikkozak
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    Hey @prakash1692 - You could do this with a GraphQL query!



    Something like:



    query Projects {
  Projects {
    docs {
      id
      title
      status
    }
  }
}


    Let me know if this makes sense or if you have any questions!

  • default discord avatar
    prakash1692
    3 weeks ago

    Thankyou for your response. I am specially looking to do with Rest API if there is a way to do it?

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    You could use an afterRead hook that strips back the data before passing it to the client. If you do do that I would do it with some sort of query param so you can opt in/out of the trimmed back data



    But “projection” is not supported, no

  • default discord avatar
    prakash1692
    3 weeks ago

    Thankyou.

