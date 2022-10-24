Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

Project Fields to Return Certain fields from Query

default discord avatar
prakash16923 years ago
5

I am trying to find a way to Project certain fields while querying documents.


Similar to this down below



all fields => {id, title, status, ...otherfields}


Just want these fields => {id, title, status}



Is it possible to achieve this behavior with payload?



//similar example behaviors on MongoDB


const cursor = db


.collection('collection_name')


.find({


status: 'A'


})


.project({ title: 1, status: 1 });



Thank you

  • discord user avatar
    patrikkozak
    3 years ago

    Hey

    @611708913586536468

    - You could do this with a GraphQL query!



    Something like:



    query Projects {
  Projects {
    docs {
      id
      title
      status
    }
  }
}


    Let me know if this makes sense or if you have any questions!

  • default discord avatar
    prakash16923 years ago

    Thankyou for your response. I am specially looking to do with Rest API if there is a way to do it?

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    You could use an afterRead hook that strips back the data before passing it to the client. If you do do that I would do it with some sort of query param so you can opt in/out of the trimmed back data



    But “projection” is not supported, no

  • default discord avatar
    prakash16923 years ago

    Thankyou.

  • default discord avatar
    palakrukhaya2 years ago
    @281120856527077378

    is there any example?? Thanks!

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.