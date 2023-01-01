Project Fields to Return Certain fields from Query

I am trying to find a way to Project certain fields while querying documents.

Similar to this down below

all fields => {id, title, status, ...otherfields}

Just want these fields => {id, title, status}

Is it possible to achieve this behavior with payload?

//similar example behaviors on MongoDB

const cursor = db

.collection('collection_name')

.find({

status: 'A'

})

.project({ title: 1, status: 1 });

Thank you