Property 'reusableContentBlock' does not exist on type '{}'.

default discord avatar
taun2160
4 weeks ago
3

I'm setting up a boilerplate using the Payload-main Next website and working on the renderBlocks file.


It's returning the error -Property 'reusableContentBlock' does not exist on type '{}'.



'use client'

import React, { Fragment } from 'react'

import { toKebabCase } from '@/utilities/to-kebab-case'

import { BlockSpacing } from '../BlockSpacing'
import { Page, ReusableContent } from '@/payload-types'

type ReusableContentBlockType = Extract<Page['layout'][0], { blockType: 'reusableContentBlock' }>

const blockComponents = {
}

type Props = {
  blocks: (ReusableContent['layout'][0] | ReusableContentBlockType)[]
  disableOuterSpacing?: true
}

export const RenderBlocks: React.FC<Props> = props => {
  const { blocks, disableOuterSpacing } = props
  const hasBlocks = blocks && Array.isArray(blocks) && blocks.length > 0

  if (hasBlocks) {
    return (
      <Fragment>
        {blocks.map((block, index) => {
          const { blockName, blockType } = block

          if (blockType && blockType in blockComponents) {
            const Block = blockComponents[blockType]

            const hasSpacing = ![
              'banner',
              'blogContent',
              'blogMarkdown',
              'code',
              'reusableContentBlock',
            ].includes(blockType)

            let topSpacing = hasSpacing
            let bottomSpacing = hasSpacing

            if (disableOuterSpacing && hasSpacing) {
              if (index === 0) topSpacing = false
              if (index === blocks.length - 1) bottomSpacing = false
            }

            if (Block) {
              return (
                <BlockSpacing key={index} top={topSpacing} bottom={bottomSpacing}>
                  <Block id={toKebabCase(blockName)} {...block} />
                </BlockSpacing>
              )
            }
          }
          return null
        })}
      </Fragment>
    )
  }

  return null
}


  notchr
4 weeks ago
    notchr
    4 weeks ago

    @taun2160 This is because blockComponent doesn't have that property



    When you're on, happy to help you with this

