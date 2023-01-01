I'm setting up a boilerplate using the Payload-main Next website and working on the renderBlocks file.
It's returning the error -Property 'reusableContentBlock' does not exist on type '{}'.
'use client'
import React, { Fragment } from 'react'
import { toKebabCase } from '@/utilities/to-kebab-case'
import { BlockSpacing } from '../BlockSpacing'
import { Page, ReusableContent } from '@/payload-types'
type ReusableContentBlockType = Extract<Page['layout'][0], { blockType: 'reusableContentBlock' }>
const blockComponents = {
}
type Props = {
blocks: (ReusableContent['layout'][0] | ReusableContentBlockType)[]
disableOuterSpacing?: true
}
export const RenderBlocks: React.FC<Props> = props => {
const { blocks, disableOuterSpacing } = props
const hasBlocks = blocks && Array.isArray(blocks) && blocks.length > 0
if (hasBlocks) {
return (
<Fragment>
{blocks.map((block, index) => {
const { blockName, blockType } = block
if (blockType && blockType in blockComponents) {
const Block = blockComponents[blockType]
const hasSpacing = ![
'banner',
'blogContent',
'blogMarkdown',
'code',
'reusableContentBlock',
].includes(blockType)
let topSpacing = hasSpacing
let bottomSpacing = hasSpacing
if (disableOuterSpacing && hasSpacing) {
if (index === 0) topSpacing = false
if (index === blocks.length - 1) bottomSpacing = false
}
if (Block) {
return (
<BlockSpacing key={index} top={topSpacing} bottom={bottomSpacing}>
<Block id={toKebabCase(blockName)} {...block} />
</BlockSpacing>
)
}
}
return null
})}
</Fragment>
)
}
return null
}
@taun2160 This is because blockComponent doesn't have that property
When you're on, happy to help you with this
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.