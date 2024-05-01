Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

Property 'sizes' does not exist on type 'number | Media'

default discord avatar
rezzzy5 months ago
4

I have created a

media

collection and have a relation on my

posts

collection for a

featuredImage

field.



After generating types, I am seeing typescript complaining that

sizes

or

alt

(or anything on

featuredImage

for that matter) do no exist on type

number | Media

If I remove

number

from the generated types for the

featuredImage

property, it no longer complains. But I suspect this is not the correct approach, what am I missing?



// payload-types.ts
export interface Post {
  id: number;
  title: string;
  featuredImage?: number | Media | null;
  slug?: string | null;
  content?: string | null;
  updatedAt: string;
  createdAt: string;
  _status?: ('draft' | 'published') | null;
}



I'm using

3.0.0-beta.20


For reference, here is my

posts

collection:


import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';

import { slugifyPost } from './hooks/slugifyPost';
import { revalidatePosts } from './hooks/revalidatePosts';
import { revalidatePostsAfterDelete } from './hooks/revalidatePostsAfterDelete';

export const Posts: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'posts',
  admin: {
    useAsTitle: 'title',
  },
  versions: {
    drafts: true,
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'title',
      label: 'Title',
      type: 'text',
      required: true,
    },
    {
      name: 'featuredImage',
      label: 'Featured Image',
      type: 'upload',
      relationTo: 'media',
    },
    {
      name: 'slug',
      label: 'Slug',
      type: 'text',
      admin: {
        position: 'sidebar',
      },
      hooks: {
        beforeValidate: [slugifyPost],
      },
    },
    {
      name: 'content',
      label: 'Content',
      type: 'textarea',
    },
  ],
  hooks: {
    afterChange: [revalidatePosts],
    afterDelete: [revalidatePostsAfterDelete],
  },
};

And here's my

media

collection:


import type { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types';

export const Media: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: 'media',
  upload: {
    staticDir: 'media',
    imageSizes: [
      {
        name: 'card',
        width: 600,
        height: 400,
        formatOptions: { format: 'webp', options: { quality: 90 } },
      },
    ],
    adminThumbnail: 'thumbnail',
    mimeTypes: ['image/*'],
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'alt',
      type: 'text',
    },
  ],
};


Is there a possibility my types aren't being correctly generated here?

  • default discord avatar
    wkd10795 months ago

    you need to cast

    featuredImage

    to

    Media

    :



    const image = post.featured_image as Media

    depending on the

    depth

    you specify in your query,

    feautured_image

    could potentially just be a number, which obviously doesn't have any of the

    Media

    attributes

  • default discord avatar
    tyteen4a035 months ago

    I think the typings aronud this can be improved but I'm not sure how



    maybe worth creating a discussion on this



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/discussions/6161
  • default discord avatar
    wkd10795 months ago

    yeah, the existing typings make sense for the HTTP API. but with the local API, they could be context-aware wrt depth....might make sense to adjust in 3.0 since the local API is taking center stage

  • default discord avatar
    rezzzy5 months ago

    Thanks for the explanation @wkd, will keep an eye on that discussion too - thanks @t4. Appreciate your guys help, error no longer present 🙂

