Publishing clears relationship fields

zoul0813
2 weeks ago
6

I've upgraded to 1.15.4 (ran migration, enabled queryDraft_2_0)


After the upgrade, it seems that Publish Changes is clearing two of my relationship fields ('tags' and 'products') when the editor refreshes. The content is properly published, but these fields are cleared on admin update. If I refresh the admin, the fields are correctly populated. If I edit the document more, and try to publish while these fields are cleared I get the error "field has the following invalid selections: [object Object]: 0"



I've rolled back to 1.15.3 and the problem is resolved - this appears to be related to the changes made here:

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/commit/5096c378743f4c5eb5f4f2f7e67e5e206cc9da40
    integra9657
    2 weeks ago

    I have the same problem only with hasMany relations after saving more than once without leaving the page. Noticed first in 1.6.9 and the problem still happens in 1.15.2/3/4 with new db.

    zoul0813
    2 weeks ago

    it looks like the update in 1.15.4 doesn't account for arrays when setting the values of the relationship - I don't know enough to open a PR to fix it ...

    integra9657
    2 weeks ago
    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/3276

    it's known already

    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    Yep I can fix, thank you all for reporting!



    Definitely by EOD Monday, possibly before bc it saddens me



    PR to fix this has been opened:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/3300
    zoul0813
    2 weeks ago

    @jarrod_not_jared thanks - ETA for when this will make it into a release?

    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    2 weeks ago

    @zoul0813 Just released!

