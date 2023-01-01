Publishing clears relationship fields

I've upgraded to 1.15.4 (ran migration, enabled queryDraft_2_0)

After the upgrade, it seems that Publish Changes is clearing two of my relationship fields ('tags' and 'products') when the editor refreshes. The content is properly published, but these fields are cleared on admin update. If I refresh the admin, the fields are correctly populated. If I edit the document more, and try to publish while these fields are cleared I get the error "field has the following invalid selections: [object Object]: 0"

I've rolled back to 1.15.3 and the problem is resolved - this appears to be related to the changes made here: