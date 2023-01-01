DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Publishing with Payload Cloud

default discord avatar
SassyCoder
3 months ago
8

Hi everyone!



I am trying to set my Payload backend on PayloadCloud but keep running into issues.



The "initial deployment" process stops about halfway through and hangs there. There are no other messages indicating what's going on.



I am not sure what other information I can provide but please let me know and I will!



Thank you in advance.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Hey @SassyCoder , I can give you a hand here



    I'll DM you

  • default discord avatar
    SassyCoder
    3 months ago

    Needed to set any references to

    process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET_KEY

    to

    process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET

    and also change the mongodb url to

    process.env.MONGODB_URI

    Thanks to @denolfe for the help!

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    Hey! @SassyCoder did the build logs appear below the "initial deployment" screen by chance when it was stuck earlier?

  • default discord avatar
    SassyCoder
    3 months ago

    They did!

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    Ok thanks! Sounds like it failed to deploy, we just need to expose deploy logs and propagate those errors to that same screen

  • default discord avatar
    SassyCoder
    3 months ago

    Yes, the only logs I saw weren't actually related to the error Elliot found

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    yep, sounds like the errors you had were runtime errors, and not build errors. we will try and figure out a way to surface initial runtime errors on that screen as well

