Publishing with Payload Cloud

Hi everyone!
I am trying to set my Payload backend on PayloadCloud but keep running into issues.
The "initial deployment" process stops about halfway through and hangs there. There are no other messages indicating what's going on.
I am not sure what other information I can provide but please let me know and I will!
Thank you in advance.
Hey @SassyCoder , I can give you a hand here
I'll DM you
Needed to set any references to
process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET_KEY
to
process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET
and also change the mongodb url to
process.env.MONGODB_URI
Thanks to @denolfe for the help!
Hey! @SassyCoder did the build logs appear below the "initial deployment" screen by chance when it was stuck earlier?
They did!
Ok thanks! Sounds like it failed to deploy, we just need to expose deploy logs and propagate those errors to that same screen
Yes, the only logs I saw weren't actually related to the error Elliot found
yep, sounds like the errors you had were runtime errors, and not build errors. we will try and figure out a way to surface initial runtime errors on that screen as well
