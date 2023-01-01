Query all pages / collections for all locales to get all slug fields via GraphQL / Rest API

I find it very time-consuming and error-prone to maintain the SEO related fields such as alternate hreflang because I need the other locales / slug of each page / collection.

I can query

/api/pages?locales=all

but it returns everything which is a way too much, I only need the id, the slug field and title/description. Does anyone has a good approach to solve this? For now, I'm querying each collection and each page by id but it takes a while and I assume, it could be way faster.