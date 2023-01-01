DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Query by nested object does not work

default discord avatar
ivandominguezdomi
2 days ago
5

Hello

@everyone

!



I am trying to do a rest api query on a collection using a nested object attribute



/api/tickets?where[order.orderId][equeals]=1363580640437-01


Tickets has this structure


fields: [
        {
            name: 'order',
            label: 'Order',
            type: 'relationship',
            relationTo: 'orders',
            required: true,
            unique: true,
        }
    ],

And orders:


    fields: [
        {
            name: 'orderId',
            type: 'text',
            required: true,
            label: 'ID de Pedido',
        }
              ]
  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    Hi @ivandominguezdomi , it looks like you have a typo in your query.

    [equeals]

    should be

    [equals]
  • default discord avatar
    ivandominguezdomi
    2 days ago

    Sorry, it was my mistake when making the post, but in my tests I put

    equals

    and it does not work.

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    okay, let me take a closer look

  • default discord avatar
    ivandominguezdomi
    2 days ago

    thank you very much, do you need more information?

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    Okay I got it. For nested query strings, instead of using dot notation, use bracket notation.



    So, instead of

    [order.orderId]

    , use

    [order][orderId]
Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.