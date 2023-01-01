Query by nested object does not work

Hello@everyone
!
I am trying to do a rest api query on a collection using a nested object attribute
/api/tickets?where[order.orderId][equeals]=1363580640437-01
Tickets has this structure
fields: [
{
name: 'order',
label: 'Order',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'orders',
required: true,
unique: true,
}
],
And orders:
fields: [
{
name: 'orderId',
type: 'text',
required: true,
label: 'ID de Pedido',
}
]
Hi @ivandominguezdomi , it looks like you have a typo in your query.
[equeals]
should be
[equals]
Sorry, it was my mistake when making the post, but in my tests I put
equals
and it does not work.
okay, let me take a closer look
thank you very much, do you need more information?
Okay I got it. For nested query strings, instead of using dot notation, use bracket notation.
So, instead of
[order.orderId]
, use
[order][orderId]
