Query Collection by array that contains an object with relation to a specific ID

Heyja, I want to query for an object inside of a collection that has a specific entry in a list, that than has a relation to another item by id. Currently I have set the query like this:

{{base_url}}/api/products?where[shops.data.id][equals]={myid}

if I use a custom field like title or something else it works fine, but when using the auto generated id field, I receive an error

Query Error

with message

The following path cannot be queried: id

how is that supposed to work?

Answer: you can query by id when you dont define the ID attribute as query field. Instead of querying

where[shops.data.id][equals]={id}

you can query for

where[shops.data][equals]={id}

and it will look up in the id field automatically