Query documents using where filter on field populated with beforeRead hook

@svnx the hooks you are referencing only exist on the collection, for field hooks you can use beforeValidate, beforeChange, afterChange and afterRead.
You can absolutely calculate the field value from a hook - for this scenario, after you query all published articles, map over the articles and return an array containing all the article ids.
something like this
const getPublishedArticles: FieldHook = async () => {
const articles = await payload.find({
collection: 'articles',
where: {
published: {
equals: true,
},
},
});
if (articles.docs) {
return articles.docs.map((doc) => doc.id);
}
return null;
};
oh I see you're using the REST API, in which case just swap out the payload.find portion with your query ^
@jesschow thanks for the quick reply 🙂 I'm not sure if I understood you correctly. I'll provide some screenshots this time to better describe what I'm trying to achieve. Basically I tried to filter the
docs
array using built-in
where
filter on such field:
This value is "updated" by beforeRead hook set on the collection:
And I tried do something like this:
but the docs array will be always empty because
published
is always
false
in database
and I'm afraid it's just by design and there's nothing I can do about that 😄 I just wanted to make a "dynamic" field to make querying a bit easier (it's simpler to check one calculated
published
boolean than multiple conditions)
I started with the
afterRead
hook set on field but the behaviour was the same - API filters documents before running hooks
Bump with TLDR;
Is there a simple way to use „where” filter in GraphQL / REST API on virtual field? (virtual field = its value is dynamically calculated using beforeRead hook on collection, example is above)
https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2398
