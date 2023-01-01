Query documents using where filter on field populated with beforeRead hook

@svnx the hooks you are referencing only exist on the collection, for field hooks you can use beforeValidate, beforeChange, afterChange and afterRead.

You can absolutely calculate the field value from a hook - for this scenario, after you query all published articles, map over the articles and return an array containing all the article ids.

something like this

const getPublishedArticles: FieldHook = async () => { const articles = await payload.find({ collection: 'articles', where: { published: { equals: true, }, }, }); if (articles.docs) { return articles.docs.map((doc) => doc.id); } return null; };

oh I see you're using the REST API, in which case just swap out the payload.find portion with your query ^