query local data in afterChange hook

I'm trying to send an email each time a user creates a visit on my website, I have a collection called visits with two relationships [users, activity], in the afterChange hook I just get the user and activity id's, so I was trying to query the full data and then send the email, but always get

Promise { <pending> }

hooks: { afterChange: [ ({ doc }) => { const { attendee, visitType, activity } = doc; const getAtendee = async attendeeId => { const atendeeData = await payload.find({ collection: 'users', where: { id: { equals: attendeeId, }, }, }); return atendeeData; }; console.log(getAtendee(attendee)); // payload.sendEmail(ActivityRegister()); // This is the email }, ], },

I don't know if this is the right way to get the full data :S