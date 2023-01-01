Query nested array

So a part of my user object looks like this:
{
name: 'sites',
label: 'Seitenrechte',
saveToJWT: true,
required: false,
type: 'array',
access: {
// Only admins can create or update a value for this field
create: isAdminFieldLevel,
update: isAdminFieldLevel,
},
admin: {
condition: ({ isSystemAdmin }) => !isSystemAdmin,
description: 'This field sets which sites that this user has access to.',
},
fields: [ // required
{
name: 'siteId',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: 'sites',
required: true,
access: {
// Only admins can create or update a value for this field
create: isAdminFieldLevel,
update: isAdminFieldLevel,
},
},
{
name: 'role',
// Save this field to JWT so we can use from `req.user`
saveToJWT: true,
type: 'select',
hasMany: false,
defaultValue: 'editor',
access: {
// Only admins can create or update a value for this field
create: isAdminFieldLevel,
update: isAdminFieldLevel,
},
required: true,
options: [
{
label: 'Admin',
value: 'admin',
},
{
label: 'Editor',
value: 'editor',
},
{
label: 'API',
value: 'api',
},
],
},
],
},
As my user sites relationship is an object not an array I don't think that the demo example works for me, but I didn't tried it yet
While trying to understand the query from the access-control-demo, I tried writing a graphql query and encountered a problem
query {
Users(where:
{
sites__site: { in: ["SITEID"] },
sites__role: {equals: admin}
}) {
docs {
email,
firstName,
sites {site{title}}
}
totalDocs
}
}
I need to know if the user has a configuration for the given SITEID AND has role admin for this page. But how do I query this?
ok. figured out that this won't work 😄
