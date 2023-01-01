Query nested array

So a part of my user object looks like this:

{ name: 'sites', label: 'Seitenrechte', saveToJWT: true, required: false, type: 'array', access: { // Only admins can create or update a value for this field create: isAdminFieldLevel, update: isAdminFieldLevel, }, admin: { condition: ({ isSystemAdmin }) => !isSystemAdmin, description: 'This field sets which sites that this user has access to.', }, fields: [ // required { name: 'siteId', type: 'relationship', relationTo: 'sites', required: true, access: { // Only admins can create or update a value for this field create: isAdminFieldLevel, update: isAdminFieldLevel, }, }, { name: 'role', // Save this field to JWT so we can use from `req.user` saveToJWT: true, type: 'select', hasMany: false, defaultValue: 'editor', access: { // Only admins can create or update a value for this field create: isAdminFieldLevel, update: isAdminFieldLevel, }, required: true, options: [ { label: 'Admin', value: 'admin', }, { label: 'Editor', value: 'editor', }, { label: 'API', value: 'api', }, ], }, ], },

As my user sites relationship is an object not an array I don't think that the demo example works for me, but I didn't tried it yet

While trying to understand the query from the access-control-demo, I tried writing a graphql query and encountered a problem

query { Users(where: { sites__site: { in: ["SITEID"] }, sites__role: {equals: admin} }) { docs { email, firstName, sites {site{title}} } totalDocs } }

I need to know if the user has a configuration for the given SITEID AND has role admin for this page. But how do I query this?

ok. figured out that this won't work 😄