Query nested values and return the doc and only the matching nested docs

As an example: Say I have a collection of shops, and I have a multivalue relationship in the shop for products. Each product has a price value. I'd like to do a query for products in shops that have a price of less than 10. Its simple to do this query where it returns any shop that has a product with a price less than 10, but in the results of that query it has all the products even those worth more than 10 which is not what I want. Is it possible to do a query like this?