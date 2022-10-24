Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlogGuides & Tutorials
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Resources for Developers

Get the resources you need to start building today

Guides & TutorialsExplore Docs
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Community Help

Query specific collection with all locales

default discord avatar
mumincelal3 years ago
10

Hi,



I have multi-language data on the database and I want to get all other slugs of the document based on language. Because when I want to switch language on the website I need to go to page in other language of specific page.



I am using below code structure to get specific page.



export const getServerSideProps: GetServerSideProps = async ({
  params,
  locale,
  defaultLocale
}) => {
  const slug =
    params?.slug && Array.isArray(params.slug) ? params.slug.join('/') : 'home';

  const page = await getPageBySlug<PaginatedDocs<PageType>>({
    slug,
    locale,
    defaultLocale
  });

  return {
    props: {
      page: page.docs[0] || null
    }
  };
};


There is an option

locale=all

but this option only works if I query all documents of the collection. But I need all locale slug data of the specific document.



How can I do this?



@281120856527077378

@360823574644129795

@1064347748993863850

@783701636165402624

or any payload team member or anyone knows about it.



This is critical for my project right now. Please could you explain this to me if there is any solution?

  • default discord avatar
    tinouti3 years ago

    Would you mind sharing what your

    getPageBySlug

    function looks like? Are you using the REST API?

  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz3 years ago

    I have been able to retrieve all languages when querying my REST API using

    ?locale=all

    however GraphQL doesn't allow for it.

  • default discord avatar
    mumincelal3 years ago

    Yes it is REST API.



    export const getCustomPageDataBySlug = async <T>({
  endpoint,
  slug,
  locale,
  defaultLocale
}: {
  endpoint: string;
  slug: string;
  locale?: string;
  defaultLocale?: string;
}) => {
  try {
    const query = await fetch(
      `${BASE_URL}/${endpoint}?locale=${locale}&fallbackLocale=${defaultLocale}&where[slug][equals]=${slug}`
    );

    const data: T = await query.json();

    return data;
  } catch (error) {
    if (error instanceof Error) {
      throw new Error(JSON.stringify(error));
    }

    throw new Error('An error occurred');
  }
};

export const getPageBySlug = async <T>({
  slug,
  locale,
  defaultLocale
}: {
  slug: string;
  locale?: string;
  defaultLocale?: string;
}) =>
  getCustomPageDataBySlug<T>({
    endpoint: 'pages',
    slug,
    locale,
    defaultLocale
  });


    ?locale=all

    works only when you retrieve all pages in a page collection. When you try to all languages of a specific page, then

    ?locale=all

    not working. I mean if I use

    slug

    query with

    ?locale=all

    , empty result comes. Did you use the

    ?locale=all

    query to select all collection data or to select specific data?

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    I believe this PR would allow you to do this in a more "correct" way (

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2796

    ). But, even though eslint will yell at you, this will technically work: 



    // ... rest of your config
hooks: {
  beforeRead: [
    ({ doc }) => {
      doc.localizedSlugs = JSON.stringify(doc.slug);
      return doc;
    },
  ],
},
fields: [
  {
    name: 'slug',
    type: 'text',
    localized: true,
    index: true,
  },
  {
    name: 'localizedSlugs',
    type: 'json',
  },
],
  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz3 years ago

    On a specific record I can get all languages for multiple fields, by passing

    ?locale=all

    in the REST API. However, I don't know if part of a filter/search it is different of course.

  • default discord avatar
    mumincelal3 years ago

    I understand but right now I am using slug instead of ID. I need to change whole structure if I use ID instead of slug.

  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz3 years ago
    @281120856527077378

    seems to have found a smart workaround though.. adding

    {admin: {hidden: true}}

    as well, will make it so you don't have to look at it neither in admin, but the data is still returned by the API.

  • default discord avatar
    mumincelal3 years ago

    This works, thank you

    @281120856527077378
  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    I believe the Context PR was merged! So you could likely use that if you would like 🙂

  • default discord avatar
    mumincelal3 years ago

    I updated payload version and I started to use it. Works like charm. Thank you

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.