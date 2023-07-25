Query specific collection with all locales

Hi,

I have multi-language data on the database and I want to get all other slugs of the document based on language. Because when I want to switch language on the website I need to go to page in other language of specific page.

I am using below code structure to get specific page.

export const getServerSideProps: GetServerSideProps = async ({ params, locale, defaultLocale }) => { const slug = params?.slug && Array.isArray(params.slug) ? params.slug.join('/') : 'home'; const page = await getPageBySlug<PaginatedDocs<PageType>>({ slug, locale, defaultLocale }); return { props: { page: page.docs[0] || null } }; };

There is an option

locale=all

but this option only works if I query all documents of the collection. But I need all locale slug data of the specific document.

How can I do this?

@jarrod_not_jared @alessiogr @ncaminata @tylandavis or any payload team member or anyone knows about it.

This is critical for my project right now. Please could you explain this to me if there is any solution?