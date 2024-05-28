Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

QueryError when trying to filter results

default discord avatar
dhzdhd4 months ago
2
GET http://127.0.0.1:3002/api/fees

works fine and returns all the fees collection results but

GET http://127.0.0.1:3002/api/fees?where[student.value.number][equals]=10

or

GET http://127.0.0.1:3002/api/fees?where[student.number][equals]=10

results in a QueryError



fee collection fields -


fields: [
    { name: "description", type: "text", required: true },
    { name: "amount", type: "number", required: true },
    { name: "dueDate", label: "Due date", type: "date", required: true },
    {
      name: "paymentStatus",
      label: "Payment status",
      type: "select",
      options: ["paid", "unpaid", "delayed"],
      defaultValue: "unpaid",
      required: true,
    },
    {
      name: "student",
      type: "relationship",
      relationTo: ["students"],
      hasMany: false,
      required: true,
    },
  ],


example result from general fetch


{
    "docs": [
        {
            "id": "e33d9a6f-0a77-4d3c-aac8-16307732a132",
            "description": "Initial",
            "amount": 100000,
            "dueDate": "2024-05-28T11:30:00.000Z",
            "paymentStatus": "paid",
            "student": {
                "relationTo": "students",
                "value": {
                    "id": "26e9dbea-7eaa-4e18-b36c-138e1a4432ac",
                    "studentId": 100,
                    "number": 10,
                    "dob": "2024-05-27T11:30:00.000Z",
...


The error-


{
  "errors": [
    {
      "name": "QueryError",
      "data": [
        {
          "path": ""
        }
      ],
      "message": "The following path cannot be queried: "
    }
  ]
}


I am using postgres as the database



Bump

  • default discord avatar
    minsomai4 months ago
    where[student.value.number]

    this works ^ but you have to follow this



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/relationship


    Example:



    /api/trips?where[owner.email][equals]=tripOwnerEmail@gmail.com&limit=1&page=2


    schema def: 



        {
      name: "owner",
      type: "relationship",
      relationTo: "users",
      hasMany: false,
      required: true,
    }
    Screenshot_2024-06-17_at_12.59.53_PM.png
  • default discord avatar
    dhzdhd4 months ago

    oh i see



    thanks

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.